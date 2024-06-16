 
Geo News

Kate Middleton, Prince William issue emotional statement after Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton attended Trooping the Colour with Prince William and their kids amid her cancer treatment

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William have issued their new statement after Trooping the Colour, the official birthday celebrations of King Charles.

The future king and queen shared sweet family photo from palace balcony on social media with a heartfelt message.

Sharing the post, the royal couple said, “A memorable day at The King’s Birthday Parade. From the Irish Guards Trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember.”

Kate Middleton attended the King’s birthday celebrations amid her cancer battle after releasing her new photo and update on the treatment.

The Princess of Wales said, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

