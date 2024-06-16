 
Geo News

Justin Bieber follows in footsteps of Johnny Depp

Justin Bieber and Johnny Depp now share one common factor after big change

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Justin Bieber follows in footsteps of Johnny Depp

Justin Bieber is mixing things up for his finances.

According to PEOPLE, Justin is not working with his business manage Lou Taylor and has hired Johnny Depp’s financial manager.

"They parted ways a few weeks ago in May. It was a mutual and seamless transition. It wasn't a fit anymore,” a source confirmed.

Justin had previously merged his companies like Bieber Time Touring LLC, Justin Bieber Brands LLC and Bieber Time Merchandise with Lou’s brands, Tri Star Sports And Entertainment Group, in 2022.

On the other hand, Justin’s longtime manager Scooter Braun, is still working for him.

"[Bieber's] still in a contract and won't be out of it for a long time," they confirmed.

Justin has now hired Johnny’s business manager Edward White.

"[Taylor] has been supporting them in the transition with Edward White," the tipster shared with the outlet.

Taylor, who founded Edward White & Co. in 1976, has been working with the 61-year-old actor since 2016.

He also played a role in testifying for Johnny’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Before the trial, Lou helped Johnny with his finances in 2017 and helped him in a lawsuit against The Management Group for mishandling his money.

Meghan Markle unveils two new products
Meghan Markle unveils two new products
Piers Morgan speaks out as Kate Middleton returns to royal duty
Piers Morgan speaks out as Kate Middleton returns to royal duty
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue emotional statement after Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue emotional statement after Trooping the Colour
Katie Price 'more resolute than ever' after Sharon Osbourne jibes
Katie Price 'more resolute than ever' after Sharon Osbourne jibes
Sean 'Diddy' Combs son Justin follows in father's footsteps
Sean 'Diddy' Combs son Justin follows in father's footsteps
Simone Ashley talks 'Bridgerton' season 4 return with Jonathan Bailey
Simone Ashley talks 'Bridgerton' season 4 return with Jonathan Bailey
Robert De Niro dishes ideal Father's Day plans with seven kids
Robert De Niro dishes ideal Father's Day plans with seven kids
Brad Pitt feels lonely on Fathers Day as kids choose Angelina Jolie: Report
Brad Pitt feels lonely on Fathers Day as kids choose Angelina Jolie: Report
Mya reflects on receiving sweet birthday surprise from Michael Jackson
Mya reflects on receiving sweet birthday surprise from Michael Jackson
Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for North West
Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for North West
'Bridgerton' star reacts to major book-to-screen modification
'Bridgerton' star reacts to major book-to-screen modification
Victoria Beckham in tears over David's shocking remarks
Victoria Beckham in tears over David's shocking remarks