Justin Bieber follows in footsteps of Johnny Depp

Justin Bieber is mixing things up for his finances.

According to PEOPLE, Justin is not working with his business manage Lou Taylor and has hired Johnny Depp’s financial manager.

"They parted ways a few weeks ago in May. It was a mutual and seamless transition. It wasn't a fit anymore,” a source confirmed.

Justin had previously merged his companies like Bieber Time Touring LLC, Justin Bieber Brands LLC and Bieber Time Merchandise with Lou’s brands, Tri Star Sports And Entertainment Group, in 2022.

On the other hand, Justin’s longtime manager Scooter Braun, is still working for him.

"[Bieber's] still in a contract and won't be out of it for a long time," they confirmed.

Justin has now hired Johnny’s business manager Edward White.

"[Taylor] has been supporting them in the transition with Edward White," the tipster shared with the outlet.

Taylor, who founded Edward White & Co. in 1976, has been working with the 61-year-old actor since 2016.

He also played a role in testifying for Johnny’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Before the trial, Lou helped Johnny with his finances in 2017 and helped him in a lawsuit against The Management Group for mishandling his money.