 
Geo News

King Charles' Trooping of Colour compared to a failed potluck party

King Charles warned his future is starting to look incredibly sparce

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

King Charles' Trooping of Colour compared to a failed potluck party

King Charles’ monarchy event on the Trooping of Colour has just been compared to that of a failed potluck party where not everyone decided to show.

Everything has been pointed out by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the emptiness that followed the Royal Family’s balcony moment for the Trooping of Colour event.

According to the expert, “Even with the remaining HRHs who officially represent the Crown carefully splayed out there (including the choreography of different family members walking out onto the iconic perch via different doors based on seniority), the end result is an image of a shrunken, somewhat withered royal family.”

“The balcony on Saturday just looked empty, like half the guests to a BYO potluck had not deigned to turn up,” Ms Elser noted.

“This might not be anything new, but moments like this weekend and Kensington Palace’s tweet make this particular harsh truth impossible to ignore, no matter the mega-wattage of Kate’s smile or Prince Louis’ reliably impish antics.”

The Royal Family is ‘in trouble’ Ms Elser believes and this is because “Looking at the images from Trooping, what is clear is that someone needs to dispatch an emissary to Montecito to see if some sort of making-up can be brokered over a wheatgrass shot.”

David Beckham, Victoria face explosive claims about their marriage again
David Beckham, Victoria face explosive claims about their marriage again
King Charles celebrates Father's Day amid rift with Prince Harry video
King Charles celebrates Father's Day amid rift with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton kindling the fire of her own demise
Kate Middleton kindling the fire of her own demise
Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares sweet photos of son
Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares sweet photos of son
Prince Harry's going mad because of Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's going mad because of Meghan Markle
Buckingham Palace shares sweet moments as Kate Middleton attends Trooping the Colour
Buckingham Palace shares sweet moments as Kate Middleton attends Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton 'equal' to King Charles as he snubs Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton 'equal' to King Charles as he snubs Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle unveils two new products
Meghan Markle unveils two new products
Justin Bieber follows in footsteps of Johnny Depp
Justin Bieber follows in footsteps of Johnny Depp
Piers Morgan speaks out as Kate Middleton returns to royal duty
Piers Morgan speaks out as Kate Middleton returns to royal duty
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue emotional statement after Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue emotional statement after Trooping the Colour
Katie Price 'more resolute than ever' after Sharon Osbourne jibes
Katie Price 'more resolute than ever' after Sharon Osbourne jibes