King Charles celebrates Father's Day amid rift with Prince Harry

King Charles is celebrating Father’s Day today amid his rift with younger son Prince Harry a day after Trooping the Colour.



King Charles also paid tribute to his late father Prince Philip on the Father’s Day.

The palace, on behalf of the monarch, shared a rare video of the King’s childhood with his dad Prince Philip to mark the Father’s Day.

The video was shared with caption, “Wishing all Dads, and those who may be missing their parents today, a relaxing Father’s Day.”



The post further reads, “Footage sourced from BFI National Archive.”

King Charles celebrated the day amid his alleged rift with younger son Prince Harry, who lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.



The monarch reportedly also did not invite Harry and his family for Trooping the Colour, the official birthday of the King.

Meanwhile, Prince William has sent love to King Charles on Father’s Day.