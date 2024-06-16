 
How Victoria Beckham told kids about David Beckham 'cheating scandal'

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are parents to four children

June 16, 2024

Victoria Beckham was open to her kids about David Beckham's alleged cheating.

The Spice Girl, who braved through David's 2016 infidelity scandal, protected her kids from negative media, it is revealed.

Author Tom Bower, in his new book titled 'The House of Beckham,' says David and Victoria's relationship "deteriorated" in a span of two years and there were times when they were hardly speaking to each other.

Bower also touches upon how the husband and wife helped publicists "feed negative stories" about the other. It is also added that David was "raged that Victoria and her publicist were waging a media war against him."

 However to her children, Victoria ensured keeping a positive image, where she declared: "Daddy's not a cheat."

The couple are parents to Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham.

At the time, David said: "During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life. What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

