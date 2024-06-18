 
Ariana Grande liking for serial killers stirs trouble for her

Ariana Grande recalls an awkward incident involving her admission of fascination with serial killers

June 18, 2024

Ariana Grande liking for serial killers stirs trouble for her 

A true crime fan, Ariana Grande, reveals she once found herself in an awkward spot after she confessed to a group of young fans about her liking toward serial killers.

During an interview with the Podcrushed podcast, the Grammy winner admitted she was obsessed with them when she was young but telling young fans led to a trouble with their parents.

"I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger," she recalled. "It was in a Q&A with fans, with young fans." 

Adding, "It was in between me being Cat [in Nickelodeon's Sam & Cat] and pop stuff, so it was like a younger group, and they were with parents, and someone said. 'If you could have dinner with anyone, living or or dead, who would it be?'"

She continued, "I was like, 'Oh, you're so cute. Mom and dad, is it okay if I give the real answer?' And they were like, 'Sure, what's the answer?'"

"I was like, 'I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating. I think I would have loved to have met him. Y'know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions.'"

However, Ariana says the parents there were not amused by her response.

"The parents were like, 'We'll explain it later, sweetie.' And I was like, 'I'll just sing 'Problem' and go home.'"

Later, Ariana got a chance to work with Evan Peters, who interestingly played Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix show on him.

