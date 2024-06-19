Prince William celebrates Order of the Garter as King Charles snubbed Kate Middleton

Prince William celebrated the Order of the Garter in Windsor earlier this week after reports King Charles apparently snubbed his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton by appointing Baroness Amos as Chancellor of the Order of the Garter.



The king appointed Baroness Amos despite the reports the monarch had long been asked to make Kate Middleton an Order of the Garter.

Following this, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and other members of the Royal Family attended the service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday, however, Kate Middleton was not present.

The future queen attended Trooping the Colour despite her cancer battle.

Later, taking to social media, Prince William shared sweet photos from the royal event, saying, “Celebrating the Order of the Garter in Windsor today. A timeless tradition for over six centuries that recognises public service across a variety of backgrounds.”

He also shared video message of Lady Companion of the Garter Baroness Amos.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.