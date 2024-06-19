 
Geo News

Lisa Snowdon weighs in on getting her 'mojo back' after anxiety battle

Lisa Snowdon finally sets the record straight on what its been like finally getting her mojo back

By
Web Desk

June 19, 2024

Lisa Snowdon weighs in on getting her 'mojo back' after anxiety battle

Britain's Next Top Model star, from 2006, Lisa Snowdon has just gotten candid about her struggles during perimenopause, and the accompanying anxiety that followed suit as a result.

She weighed in on everything while speaking to Closer magazine.

During that time she admitted, “I feel positive now, I really do.” Even though “I’ve been guilty of picking holes in myself over the years,”.

As of right now thought “some of the things I used to worry about seem such a waste of energy now. My perspective has shifted to a sense of gratitude.”

“It’s not about giving up on your health, it’s about being kind to yourself, proud of what your body has done for you and accepting that you don’t look the same as you did when you were 25,” because You’re not that person anymore.”

“When your hormones and sleep go out of whack, it has a huge impact on how you feel. But you do get a handle on it, and you can start to look and feel good again,” she also added.

For those unversed, this attitude came following her personal struggles where “I had days so dark that I thought, ‘If this is what my life looks like, then I can’t do it’,” it mainly happened because “I felt so lonely and confused. I didn’t recognise myself.”

Before concluding she also offered some insight into perimenopause itself and admitted, “During the perimenopause you’re more likely to crave things like pastries and coffee, and it becomes a tricky downward slope,” and “I had no grip on my cravings – I’d drink too much coffee and then eat a packet of biscuits.

At the end of the day, “It’s about listening to your body. When night sweats have kept you awake and you hit the wall mid-afternoon, a coffee isn’t the right idea.”

“I know coffee impacts my anxiety too – if I’m anxious, an extra cup isn’t what I need,” she also added before signing off.

Meghan Markle received strong warning about wedding to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle received strong warning about wedding to Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make sweet vow for future of Lilibet, Archie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make sweet vow for future of Lilibet, Archie
Jessica Biel breaks cover after arrest of her 'rock' Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel breaks cover after arrest of her 'rock' Justin Timberlake
Prince William celebrates Order of the Garter as King Charles snubbed Kate Middleton
Prince William celebrates Order of the Garter as King Charles snubbed Kate Middleton
Buckingham Palace releases statement as Meghan reaches out to Kate Middleton
Buckingham Palace releases statement as Meghan reaches out to Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry jointly reach out to Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry jointly reach out to Kate Middleton
Kevin Costner slams rumors about his relationship with Jewel
Kevin Costner slams rumors about his relationship with Jewel
Eddie Murphy talks about his ideal day as a father of 10 kids
Eddie Murphy talks about his ideal day as a father of 10 kids
Jesse Tyler Ferguson shares heartwarming offscreen reunions with Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Jesse Tyler Ferguson shares heartwarming offscreen reunions with Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Kylie Jenner reveals her unusual daily office rituals
Kylie Jenner reveals her unusual daily office rituals
Janice Dickinson spills surprising story of first cosmetic surgery
Janice Dickinson spills surprising story of first cosmetic surgery
Kevin Costner reveals 'worthwhile story' about meeting Prince William
Kevin Costner reveals 'worthwhile story' about meeting Prince William