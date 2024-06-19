 
Meghan Markle received strong warning about wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in May 2018

June 19, 2024

Meghan Markle was issued strong warning about her wedding to Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, a friend of the Duchess has claimed.

Wendell Pierce, the former Suits co-star of Meghan Markle, during an appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? revealed that he had warned the Duchess about joining the royal fold.

Pierce said, “It was the last night of working and I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to change, and you’re going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I’m your friend — you have lots of friends.’”

He further claimed, “We’re always thinking about you, we’ll always be there for you. And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me,” he added, the OK! magazine reported.

According to Daily Mail, Wendell Pierce, 60, who played Meghan's father in Suits, also revealed at the 2024 Tony Awards in New York that he is still in contact with the Duchess.

He also reflected on Meghan and Harry’s love life amid their divorce rumours.

“They look very much in love and were very happy, so that’s the most important thing,” Pierce claimed.

