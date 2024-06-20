King Charles 'private' visit to Archie, Lilibet in America unveiled?

King Charles dearly misses his grandchildren and wants to visit them in America, it is reported.

His Majesty, who has not met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Archie and Lilibet, in a long time, wants to connect to them amid his cancer diagnosis.

Royal expert Tom Quinn tells The Mirror that Charles is preparing to visit the States.

He reveals: "Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility."



Quinn continued: "King Charles has privately visited many other countries – he made an unpublicised visit to Transylvania for example to check up on his rental properties – so it’s certainly possible that he would make a discreet private visit to Harry and the children in California. He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lily will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be."

