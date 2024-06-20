Firerose slams Billy Ray Cyrus for filing divorce a day before surgery

Firerose has just slammed Billy Ray Cyrus for moving forward with his divorce proceedings despite their being only one day left to her upcoming double mastectomy.

Everything has been brought to light in court documents filed in Tennessee on June 14th.

According to a report by People magazine she has accused the singer for making her “walk on eggshells” around him and placing her into an “emotional and psychological prison.

An extract from the filing reads, “When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f****** b****’ and continually alleged that she was using him.”

“With Wife’s major surgery date looming, she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek any type of help because she feared that Husband would interfere with her surgery or her lengthy recovery at home.”

For those unversed, Cyrus’ estranged partner has the BRCA 1 gene mutation that leaves her susceptible to developing breast cancer down the line.

The surgery was “highly recommended” by her doctors and she was scheduled to go under the knife on May 24th.