King Charles demanding 'cast-iron guarantees' to forgive Prince Harry

King Charles is reportedly asking Prince Harry to offer silence if they were to rekindle their relationship.

His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex, who are at arm's length with each other amid growing rift, are attempting to make amends. However, amid the efforts, the King has demanded Prince Harry to swear allegiance to him.

Tom Quinn told the Mirror: "King Charles would love to be closer to Harry and to have a relationship with his son that actually works. But this depends on Harry giving his father cast-iron guarantees that there will be no more books and no more embarrassing interviews."



He added: "Harry still feels that he is the victim and that his family need to make promises to him, not the other way round."



"As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK," Quinn said. "Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."

He went on: "He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan. Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security."