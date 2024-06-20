King Charles has left Prince Harry on his own after unforgivable move

King Charles has reportedly made up his mind regarding Prince Harry.

Royal commentator and expert Christopher Anderson issued these comments.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with Fox News Digital.

According to the expert, King Charles still holds a lot of grudges against Prince Harry for all the attacks he made in Spare about Queen Camilla.

“I think people have to realize that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla,” the expert began by saying.

And that’s any criticism of Camilla and “unfortunately for Harry… Harry said some pretty devastating things about her. He made it clear that he felt she was… the villain in the piece.”

According to the expert, “I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that.”

So “[He’s] on his own” for the time being, he also added before signing off from the conversation.

For those unversed with Prince Harry’s attacks against his step-mother, it included a number of accusations, from conspiring with the British media, for the trading of information and even to rehabilitate her image.

He even addressed it later on during an interview with CBS and admitted, “That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.”

“There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street.”