Prince Andrew passing on Royal Lodge to THESE Royal Family members

Prince Andrew is set to make changes to his Royal abode amid dispute the vacate, it is revealed.

The Duke of York, who is currently residing in the Windsor Estate in Royal Lodge, is said to nominate his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to take over.

The 30-bedroom property, thought to be worth £30million will thus go to the heirs in case of Andrew's demise.



Meanwhile, the Duke is required to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and, where necessary, rebuild" the mansion and is forced to "paint with at least two coats of paint and to paper, polish, decorate and otherwise appropriately treat."

The discussion comes as Andrew has been banished from public life after his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous child sex trafficker. Andrew was also accused of sexually assaulting one of Epstein's clients, leading the Duke of lose his military titles.

Meanwhile, King Charles is pushing his younger brother to leave the Crown Estate in an attempt to reduce his impact on public. No formal decision, however, has yet been made.