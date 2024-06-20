 
Geo News

Prince Andrew passing on Royal Lodge to THESE Royal Family members

Prince Andrew is unwilling to give up the Royal Lodge

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Prince Andrew passing on Royal Lodge to THESE Royal Family members

Prince Andrew is set to make changes to his Royal abode amid dispute the vacate, it is revealed.

The Duke of York, who is currently residing in the Windsor Estate in Royal Lodge, is said to nominate his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to take over.

The 30-bedroom property, thought to be worth £30million will thus go to the heirs in case of Andrew's demise.

Meanwhile, the Duke is required to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and, where necessary, rebuild" the mansion and is forced to "paint with at least two coats of paint and to paper, polish, decorate and otherwise appropriately treat."

The discussion comes as Andrew has been banished from public life after his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous child sex trafficker. Andrew was also accused of sexually assaulting one of Epstein's clients, leading the Duke of lose his military titles.

Meanwhile, King Charles is pushing his younger brother to leave the Crown Estate in an attempt to reduce his impact on public. No formal decision, however, has yet been made.

Emma Stone explains why she is not called by her real name
Emma Stone explains why she is not called by her real name
Tom Brady reveals 'secret to successful' football career
Tom Brady reveals 'secret to successful' football career
Lindsay Hubbard part ways with wedding gowns as Carl Radke engagement ends
Lindsay Hubbard part ways with wedding gowns as Carl Radke engagement ends
Kourtney Kardashian on 'terrifying' surgery with baby Rocky: 'Filled with fear'
Kourtney Kardashian on 'terrifying' surgery with baby Rocky: 'Filled with fear'
Kanye West going 'broke soon' as Bianca Censori tries to break free: Source
Kanye West going 'broke soon' as Bianca Censori tries to break free: Source
Justin Bieber on verge of 'losing everything' amid Hailey Bieber pregnancy?
Justin Bieber on verge of 'losing everything' amid Hailey Bieber pregnancy?
Billy Ray Cyrus expresses 'relief' over divorce with Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus expresses 'relief' over divorce with Firerose
Lana Del Rey, Quavo join hands for new song
Lana Del Rey, Quavo join hands for new song
Swities respond as Travis Kelce hands out advice on wedding planning
Swities respond as Travis Kelce hands out advice on wedding planning
Prince William sees 'PDA breakout' on Ascot amid Kate cancer recovery
Prince William sees 'PDA breakout' on Ascot amid Kate cancer recovery
Sophie Wessex ranks higher than blood in Royal Family: Expert
Sophie Wessex ranks higher than blood in Royal Family: Expert
Is Justin Timberlake going to rehab following DWI arrest?
Is Justin Timberlake going to rehab following DWI arrest?