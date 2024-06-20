Billy Ray Cyrus expresses 'relief' over divorce with Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus just expressed his actual feelings behind his divorce with wife, Firerose.

A source spilled to PEOPLE magazine about how the country music singer is “relieved” to be moving on from this wedlock.

The 62-year-old artist is "more relieved every day that he's done with his marriage" after filing for divorce on May 23, seven months after he tied the knot.

"His instincts have been correct all along," the insider added, continuing, "He believes she only married him for financial and other reasons. He's convinced that she didn't marry him for love."

As Cyrus filed for divorce, he stated the reasons of inappropriate marital conduct and irreconcilable differences, behind the decision.

Firerose filed her response against the divorce papers on Friday, June 14 with counter complaint against Cyrus, alleging that he took this decision just a day before she was set to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.

She additionally accused him of "extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse."

"Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife," documents filed by Firerose and obtained by PEOPLE, read.