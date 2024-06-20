 
Geo News

Billy Ray Cyrus expresses 'relief' over divorce with Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose in May, after being married for seven months

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus expresses 'relief' over divorce with Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus just expressed his actual feelings behind his divorce with wife, Firerose.

A source spilled to PEOPLE magazine about how the country music singer is “relieved” to be moving on from this wedlock.

The 62-year-old artist is "more relieved every day that he's done with his marriage" after filing for divorce on May 23, seven months after he tied the knot.

"His instincts have been correct all along," the insider added, continuing, "He believes she only married him for financial and other reasons. He's convinced that she didn't marry him for love."

As Cyrus filed for divorce, he stated the reasons of inappropriate marital conduct and irreconcilable differences, behind the decision.

Firerose filed her response against the divorce papers on Friday, June 14 with counter complaint against Cyrus, alleging that he took this decision just a day before she was set to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.

She additionally accused him of "extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse."

"Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife," documents filed by Firerose and obtained by PEOPLE, read.

Justin Bieber on verge of 'losing everything' amid Hailey Bieber pregnancy?
Justin Bieber on verge of 'losing everything' amid Hailey Bieber pregnancy?
Lana Del Rey, Quavo join hands for new song
Lana Del Rey, Quavo join hands for new song
Swities respond as Travis Kelce hands out advice on wedding planning
Swities respond as Travis Kelce hands out advice on wedding planning
Prince William sees 'PDA breakout' on Ascot amid Kate cancer recovery
Prince William sees 'PDA breakout' on Ascot amid Kate cancer recovery
Sophie Wessex ranks higher than blood in Royal Family: Expert
Sophie Wessex ranks higher than blood in Royal Family: Expert
Is Justin Timberlake going to rehab following DWI arrest?
Is Justin Timberlake going to rehab following DWI arrest?
Leonardo DiCaprio jealous of 'overrated' Margot Robbie: Report
Leonardo DiCaprio jealous of 'overrated' Margot Robbie: Report
Kim Kardashian reveals her ten year plan with next career move
Kim Kardashian reveals her ten year plan with next career move
Kate Middleton 'health crises' brings her closer to 'Royal weapon'
Kate Middleton 'health crises' brings her closer to 'Royal weapon'
Meghan Markle aims to become ‘royal savior' by ending Kate Middleton rift
Meghan Markle aims to become ‘royal savior' by ending Kate Middleton rift
Meghan Markle 'irritated' by Victoria Beckham 'money, claims expert
Meghan Markle 'irritated' by Victoria Beckham 'money, claims expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping ‘close tabs' on Kate Middleton recovery
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping ‘close tabs' on Kate Middleton recovery