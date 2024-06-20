Lindsay Hubbard part ways with wedding gowns as Carl Radke engagement ends

Lindsay Hubbard has decided to get rid of her wedding dresses following the cancellation of her engagement to Carl Radke.

As reported by PEOPLE magazine, Hubbard made the announcement during an event in New York City where she revealed her collaboration with KleinfeldAgain.com, a platform specializing in the resale of bridal wear.

The Summer House star shared, "These dresses were just sitting in my closet waiting for me to figure out what to do with them," adding, "I thought the reunion and watching the reunion was going to be the final step in my breaking up process, but it was a whole year of reliving and rewatching and talking about it over and over and this is the final step for me, getting these dresses off my hands."

Hubbard's decision to sell the dresses is not only a personal milestone but also a charitable endeavor as all proceeds from the sales will be donated to Chick Mission, a nonprofit organization supporting women with cancer by funding fertility preservation treatments.

The reality TV star announced her breakup with Carl Radke just before their planned wedding in Mexico.