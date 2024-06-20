 
Sabrina Carpenter reveals 'first real heartbreak' led to signature hairstyle

Sabrina Carpenter wears her signature bangs in most of her look from events to music videos

June 20, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter reveals 'first real heartbreak' led to signature hairstyle 

Sabrina Carpenter opened up about her first “heartbreak” and shared some insights that inspired her change in look in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The 25-year-old revealed that she cut her curtain bangs after her unnamed ex broke her heart and then added, "I'm not usually one of those people that has to make rash decisions when their feelings are hurt but that was my first real heartbreak and so I guess it just sparked that initial like, 'I have to do something different.'"

However, with all the changes that came with her hair, its color wasn’t one of them as the On My Way singer shared, "I never wanted to dye my hair because I always felt comfortable as, you know, blonde, the way I was born."

Fans theorize that Carpenter’s mysterious former lover might be Joshua Bassett after she and her former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar caused speculations about being involved romantically which were never confirmed.

She added how it feels to be “obnoxiously confident” with your looks one second, and then feel like “the ugliest person to ever exist” the other upon a single comment. Sabrina Carpenter then said she had "better things to worry about than the way that I look."

