Ashanti glows in maternity photo ahead of first baby

Ashanti previously announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiance Nelly

June 21, 2024

Ashanti radiates in her new maternity photo as she gets ready to welcome her first child.

The 43-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday and shared a maternity photo of her.

The ‘Foolish’ singer posted a photo of her wearing a golden color swimming suit while showing off her baby bump.

Her maternity photoshoot took place at a beachside as in the picture that she shared can be seen lying on the shoreline of a beach with a waving heading towards her.

She wrote a caption alongside her photo that reads, “The greatest feeling ever,” with an emoji of a camera.

Moreover, Ashanti who shares her upcoming baby with Nelly is also legally married to him as per court documents received by People magazine.

As per the outlet, the Body On Me performers legally married on December 27, 2023.

Previously, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together while they were engaged but did not disclose their marriage.

