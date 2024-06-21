Carnie Wilson marks father Brian Wilson’s 82nd Birthday

Carnie Wilson marked her father, Brian Wilson’s 82nd birthday with a sweet note.



The Wilson Phillips vocalist took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, June 20, and posted a throwback picture of her posing with Brian.

Alongside the photo, she also penned down a heartfelt message for the Beach Boys co-founder.

"Happy Birthday Daddy,” Carnie wrote in her caption adding, "My love for you is eternal …(heart emoji).”

The post came weeks after Brian appeared on the red carpet at the world premiere of the Disney+ documentary, The Beach Boys in Los Angeles.

During the event his both daughters Carnie and Wendy spoke to Entertainment Tonight, updating the publisher about Brian’s health.

Carnie told the outlet, "He is doing great! He is doing great. Every day he is in physical therapy. I'm cooking for him, he's spending a lot of time with his children now, his family."

"I'm so happy he's here tonight,” she added.

Further Wendy noted, "I think he's doing really good under the circumstances that he's going through right now."

For those unversed, Brian is suffering from “major neurocognitive disorder” as per his doctor’s statement and he is “unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

After the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson in January 2024, the court handed over his conservatorship to his business manager LeeAnn Hard, and publicist Jean Sievers along with consultation of his children.