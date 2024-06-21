 
Justin Timberlake down in the dumps after DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday morning for DWI and jumping a stop sign

June 21, 2024

Justin Timberlake didn’t think his career would take a hit like this.

According to Page Six, the singer is going through a hard time after recent DWI arrest as he was taken into custody on Tuesday morning for jumping a stop sign.

Moreover, his new album Everything I Thought It Was dropped off the Billboard 200 chart just after a few weeks.

Moreover, the cop who arrested him didn’t recognize his face or name.

“Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour,’” a source told the outlet.

“The album didn’t do too well, and I don’t see Justin getting big acting roles right now. I just think Justin has a bad reputation in Hollywood as a bit of a jerk and a pain in the ass. He’s got a bit of an ego,” said an industry insider.

Justin is expected to perform in Chicago on Friday and will be at Madison Square Garden next week, the outlet confirmed.

