Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William's birthday with rare snap amid cancer

Kate Middleton dropped a heartwarming, never-seen-before photo of Prince William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to mark his 42nd birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the Princess of Wales also penned a sweet note on behalf of the kids to express how much the future King of Britain is loved on his special day.

The photo featured the Prince of Wales joyfully leaping in the air hand-in-hand with his three children. “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx,” the caption read.

Royal fans and followers rushed to the comment section of the photo to send their warm wishes to the Prince of Wales and express admiration for the sweet family photo.

“Possibly the best picture I’ve seen of the family,” one noted while another added, “This picture is beyond amazing. The Joy in all of their faces. Happy Birthday Prince William.”

Another royal fan penned, “BEST ROYAL PHOTO EVER,” with royal commentator and expert, Kinsey Schefield commenting, “We are not worthy!” accompanied with three heart emojis.

“Happy birthday Prince William! It’s been a rough year for all of you but I’m sure the love of your family will always help you! Wishing you all the best!” one wrote, referring to Princess Kate and King Charles’ respective cancer diagnosis.

One fan noted the joy and love the photographed captured. “One of the best family portraits ever. Captures all the joy, love and laughter. Utterly brilliant @princeandprincessofwales.”