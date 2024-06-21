 
Geo News

Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William's birthday with rare snap amid cancer

Kate Middleton drops new photo of Prince William, kids to mark his 20th birthday

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William's birthday with rare snap amid cancer

Kate Middleton dropped a heartwarming, never-seen-before photo of Prince William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to mark his 42nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Princess of Wales also penned a sweet note on behalf of the kids to express how much the future King of Britain is loved on his special day.

The photo featured the Prince of Wales joyfully leaping in the air hand-in-hand with his three children. “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx,” the caption read. 

Royal fans and followers rushed to the comment section of the photo to send their warm wishes to the Prince of Wales and express admiration for the sweet family photo.

“Possibly the best picture I’ve seen of the family,” one noted while another added, “This picture is beyond amazing. The Joy in all of their faces. Happy Birthday Prince William.”

Another royal fan penned, “BEST ROYAL PHOTO EVER,” with royal commentator and expert, Kinsey Schefield commenting, “We are not worthy!” accompanied with three heart emojis.

“Happy birthday Prince William! It’s been a rough year for all of you but I’m sure the love of your family will always help you! Wishing you all the best!” one wrote, referring to Princess Kate and King Charles’ respective cancer diagnosis.

One fan noted the joy and love the photographed captured. “One of the best family portraits ever. Captures all the joy, love and laughter. Utterly brilliant @princeandprincessofwales.”

Prince Andrew's plans for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid rift with King Charles laid bare
Prince Andrew's plans for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid rift with King Charles laid bare
King Charles snubs Meghan Markle in his reunion plans with Prince Harry
King Charles snubs Meghan Markle in his reunion plans with Prince Harry
Beyonce makes rare comment on 'extraordinary' success of Cowboy Carter
Beyonce makes rare comment on 'extraordinary' success of Cowboy Carter
Justin Timberlake down in the dumps after DWI arrest
Justin Timberlake down in the dumps after DWI arrest
David Beckham reacts as Prince William attends England vs Denmark match at Euro 2024
David Beckham reacts as Prince William attends England vs Denmark match at Euro 2024
Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend desperate to help him amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend desperate to help him amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Piers Morgan heartbroken over death of Donald Sutherland
Piers Morgan heartbroken over death of Donald Sutherland
How Kate Middleton is dealing with cancer?
How Kate Middleton is dealing with cancer?
Ben Affleck reveals how ‘chaotic' it feels in Jennifer Lopez's presence
Ben Affleck reveals how ‘chaotic' it feels in Jennifer Lopez's presence
Drake reacts to Kendrick Lamar's verbal attacks on him
Drake reacts to Kendrick Lamar's verbal attacks on him
'House of the Dragon' maker reveals biggest challenge for S3
'House of the Dragon' maker reveals biggest challenge for S3
Carnie Wilson marks father Brian Wilson's 82nd Birthday
Carnie Wilson marks father Brian Wilson's 82nd Birthday