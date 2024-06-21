 
Geo News

Prince Harry issued strong warning about second memoir

Prince Harry released his bombshell memoir 'Spare' in January last year

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Prince Harry issued strong warning about second memoir

Prince Harry has been issued strong warning for publishing second memoir following his tell-all Spare, released last year.

Archie and Lilibet father has been warned that the second memoir would "slam any hope of future reconciliation" with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals.

The warning has come from royal expert Jennie Bond.

Jennie said: "I can't imagine that Harry would contemplate a follow up to Spare."

The royal expert said, "He has indicated that he wants to move on: he has said his piece, vented his anger and faced the consequences", and added: "I don’t believe for a moment that he will revisit his grievances in a second book."

She warned there would be consequences if Harry did write another book about the Royal Family.

Jennie told OK! Magazine, per the Daily Mirror: "If he did go there, then I am sure the response would be a continued dignified silence and a resounding crash as the Palace doors slammed on any hope of future reconciliation."

However, the royal expert went on saying that if Harry does write another book, it will likely be about his work or the Invictus Games. 

Selena Gomez reveals what she 'has never done before in her career'
Selena Gomez reveals what she 'has never done before in her career'
Jennifer Hudson on finding out about her 27 siblings
Jennifer Hudson on finding out about her 27 siblings
Prince William prepares Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to become next ‘spares'
Prince William prepares Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to become next ‘spares'
Kate Middleton cancer type: Doctor shares new shocking details
Kate Middleton cancer type: Doctor shares new shocking details
Prince Harry digging a hole to his own peril with a shocking business move
Prince Harry digging a hole to his own peril with a shocking business move
Meghan Markle ordered Prince Harry to snub David Beckham
Meghan Markle ordered Prince Harry to snub David Beckham
King Charles honours Prince William on his 42nd birthday
King Charles honours Prince William on his 42nd birthday
Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William's birthday with rare snap amid cancer
Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William's birthday with rare snap amid cancer
Prince Andrew's plans for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid rift with King Charles laid bare
Prince Andrew's plans for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid rift with King Charles laid bare
King Charles snubs Meghan Markle in his reunion plans with Prince Harry
King Charles snubs Meghan Markle in his reunion plans with Prince Harry
Beyonce makes rare comment on 'extraordinary' success of Cowboy Carter
Beyonce makes rare comment on 'extraordinary' success of Cowboy Carter
Justin Timberlake down in the dumps after DWI arrest
Justin Timberlake down in the dumps after DWI arrest