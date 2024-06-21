Prince Harry issued strong warning about second memoir

Archie and Lilibet father has been warned that the second memoir would "slam any hope of future reconciliation" with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals.

The warning has come from royal expert Jennie Bond.

Jennie said: "I can't imagine that Harry would contemplate a follow up to Spare."

The royal expert said, "He has indicated that he wants to move on: he has said his piece, vented his anger and faced the consequences", and added: "I don’t believe for a moment that he will revisit his grievances in a second book."

She warned there would be consequences if Harry did write another book about the Royal Family.

Jennie told OK! Magazine, per the Daily Mirror: "If he did go there, then I am sure the response would be a continued dignified silence and a resounding crash as the Palace doors slammed on any hope of future reconciliation."

However, the royal expert went on saying that if Harry does write another book, it will likely be about his work or the Invictus Games.