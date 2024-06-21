 
Geo News

Ben Affleck shares major concerns for kids due to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck revealed how Jennifer Lopez's 'so famous' life affects his 'five kids'

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Photo: Ben Affleck shares major concerns for kids due to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck recently opened up about an annoying encounter with fans alongside Jennifer Lopez.

Appearing on Kevin Hart's show Hart to Heart, Ben, who is reportedly going through marital woes in Jennifer Lopez marriage, shared major differences in his and Jennifer’s personality.

He began explaining as to why he would appear “mad” in paparazzi pics, "I see myself as as a director, but I'm a little bit shy,” adding, “I also don't like a lot of attention.”

“This why people see me [and] they're like, ‘Well, this dude always mad…’ Because somebody has their camera and sticking to my face,” he explained.

“I don't mind you taking my picture about a club, a premiere, whatever,” he continued and noted, “My wife, I don't give a f***. Go ahead. Knock yourself out. I don't notice you.”

Nonetheless, he confessed that when his or his “so famous” wife Jennifer Lopez’s popularity starts interfering with his kid’s private life, he will get bothered.

"My children, that's a different thing," the Daredevil alum claimed.

Ben also recalled a hilarious anecdote and revealed, "We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s*** was like f*****’ bananas.”

"I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit—she’s a heavy lady—and she starts running backwards filming, going ‘J-LO!!’ Like a herald. Then gets everyone else, they're all tourists, whatever, just moving,” he continued.

"Then I'm moving. We got, like, our five kids, me and Jen, and it's, it's like, it feels like hundreds of people and now screaming,” he dished and insisted before concluding, “That’s why I put my b**** face on!"

Prince Harry's tactics of getting King Charles, William's attention backfire
Prince Harry's tactics of getting King Charles, William's attention backfire
Kevin Costner commits to 'learning for life' after getting 'bruised'
Kevin Costner commits to 'learning for life' after getting 'bruised'
Prince William proves Prince Harry's right about King Charles' fatherhood faliure
Prince William proves Prince Harry's right about King Charles' fatherhood faliure
Dakota Johnson's dress strap breaks on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Dakota Johnson's dress strap breaks on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Firerose hits Billy Ray with major accusations amid divorce
Firerose hits Billy Ray with major accusations amid divorce
Selena Gomez reveals what she 'has never done before in her career'
Selena Gomez reveals what she 'has never done before in her career'
Jennifer Hudson on finding out about her 27 siblings
Jennifer Hudson on finding out about her 27 siblings
Prince Harry issued strong warning about second memoir
Prince Harry issued strong warning about second memoir
Prince William prepares Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to become next ‘spares'
Prince William prepares Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to become next ‘spares'
Kate Middleton cancer type: Doctor shares new shocking details
Kate Middleton cancer type: Doctor shares new shocking details
Prince Harry digging a hole to his own peril with a shocking business move
Prince Harry digging a hole to his own peril with a shocking business move
Meghan Markle ordered Prince Harry to snub David Beckham
Meghan Markle ordered Prince Harry to snub David Beckham