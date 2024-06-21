 
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas part ways for different aspirations: Report

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell reportedly have difference in career aspirations

June 21, 2024

Billie Eilish is reportedly worried after her brother Finneas O’Connell went for new career aspirations sans music. 

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, the What Was I Made For? crooner is panicking at “the idea of touring without Finneas” as he is being offered acting roles.

The insider shared with the outlet, “Finneas isn’t getting into movies and TV out of nowhere – this has been a dream of his for a while and explains why he and Billie have done so much movie soundtrack work on top of their original recordings together.”

“Finneas is the one between the two of them who is absolutely wild about movies and TV and loves working directly with filmmakers,” the source explained.

They went on to claim that even though “this wasn’t an out of nowhere thing for Billie” as “she knew this was coming.”

However, “that doesn’t make it any easier and the idea of touring without Finneas, or God forbid recording without him, is something she knows she has to come to terms with eventually, especially if he finds real success with his TV and film interests,” the insider declared before signing off from the chat. 

