Monica credits Ariana Grande for healing her relationship with Brandy

Monica expressed her gratitude to Ariana Grande on her reunion with her old friend.



The 43-year-old musician appeared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and revealed her recent work on the remix of her hit, The Boy Is Mine mended her relationship with her friend Brandy.

Her 1998 song was a collab between the pop star and Brandy who were dealing with alleged tiffs.

Monica told the outlet, "The process of the new collaboration did a lot of closing the gaps."

She went on to say, "When you properly communicate, you can find not only the resolutions and solutions to problems — but sometimes you find that there weren't ever problems, just consistent miscommunications."

"It made it a lot easier just to talk," Monica said of the Missing You artist.

Moreover, the American singer noted that she has spoken to Brandy more in the past weeks as compared to the “last two decades."

She gave all credits to Ariana for healing her friendship with her old pal, monica said, “That is what Ariana has done that she may not even realize."