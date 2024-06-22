 
Matthew Lewis reflects on potential return to ‘Harry Potter' reboot

The actor played the role of Neville Longbottom in all eight parts of ‘Harry Potter’

June 22, 2024

After dedicating more than 10 years of his life to the Harry Potter movies, Matthew Lewis is unsure if he is ready for more.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the 34-year-old actor said that he is no rush “to go back to the world" of Harry Potter.

He revealed to the outlet why he first became part of the movie, “The reason I got into this job in the first place was because I have a very short attention span."

"I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I've had many, many hobbies and passions over the years. Not a single one do I still do. I fall madly in love with things and then almost immediately forget about them,” he added.

Moreover, the Me Before You actor mentioned that right now he is unsure and may do it if his character’s adult version will be part of the reboot.

"It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at," Lewis said, adding, "I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult — a whole different vibe.“

“That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it," he noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the Harry Potter reboot is currently in the works at Max and is expected to be released in 2026.

