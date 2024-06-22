 
Kim Kardashian reveals her home influenced her skincare line's packaging

The ‘Keeping Up With Kardashian' star talked about her home architecture and design which brings her peace

June 22, 2024

Kim Kardashian unveiled how her home aesthetics inspired her SKKN skincare packaging.

During a recent interview with People magazine ahead of the launch of SKKN BY KIM MAKEUP, the 43-year-old makeup mogul talked about her family home in Hidden Hills, California.

Kardashian told the outlet, “My house is my sanctuary and when designing it, I wanted to create a calming place to come home to after a busy day of work."

"The minimalist design keeps things clean and uncluttered, which allows me to truly decompress and get away from the chaos,” she gushed about her house.

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed how she got her inspiration from her home to design the packaging of her SKKN skincare line.

Moreover, she noted how it helps her to increase her creativity, "It's like hitting the pause button, when everything is so zen, I can really recharge and let my creativity flow."

And "it creates a sense of peace that allows me to truly be present with my kids. After all, at the end of the day, that's what matters most."

However, she allowed her children to design their rooms whatever way they want, “They can go wild with whatever colors they want."

