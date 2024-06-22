Kate Middleton silences internet trolls with one swift move

Kate Middleton seems to have addressed the backlash she received over her Mother’s Day photo by sharing more of her work on her official social media account.

Despite backing out and hiring a professional photographer for her family portraits, the Princess of Wales continues to showcase her photography skills.

Her latest shared work features a heartwarming image of Prince William and their children joyfully leaping in the air during a recent family outing.

She dropped the sweet photo to mark the 42nd birthday of her husband and it has since caused a stir on social media.

While some hail the Princess of Wales over her ‘immaculate’ photography skills, some think the image is heavily doctored.

A social media user speculated that Kate Middleton intentionally shared a photoshopped version of the photo as a subtle dig at her critics.

“Am I the only one who thinks this is poking fun at the photoshop debacle from earlier in the year?” they commented under the photograph featuring William with George, Charlotte and Louis.

“It looks totally photoshopped to me,” the social media user added.

Despite uncertainty about the image's editing, experts have been applauding the Princess's photography skills, noting that even professionals would struggle to capture such a shot.

Speaking with The Sun, British photographer Arthur Edwards said, "Catherine has turned into a super photographer. That’s a difficult picture to do at the best of times.”

"You might be able to get it all right, but she’s got it just perfect. The children are all loving it and, most of all, so is the birthday boy himself,” he added.