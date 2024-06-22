Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stern warning over future in Prince William's monarchy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued strong warning related to their future in Prince William’s monarchy.



The warning has come from royal expert Richard Eden, who says the California-based royals are “irrelevant now, they are not wanted as part of the monarchy."

The royal expert also advised Archie and Lilibet doting father Prince Harry to act while King Charles is still on the throne, adding that the duke is "running out of time" to rejoin the Royal Family.

Eden was speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast.

He said: "If Harry wants to come back at any stage, he needs to do it while his father is still King because I really do think that when Prince William is King, would he even take the calls from his brother? "

The royal expert went on saying: "Can you imagine? I really can't see him letting Harry come back and have a role again, they are irrelevant now, they are not wanted as part of the monarchy."

Prince William and Harry’s relationship has reportedly deteriorated over the years, with a series of misunderstandings leading to the current 'feud', the Mirror reported.

The royal brothers are currently not on speaking terms.