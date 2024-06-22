 
Eva Longoria addresses beef rumors with 'Desperate Housewives' co-stars

Eva Longoria recently claimed that she was 'bullied' on the set of the comedy-drama series

June 22, 2024

Eva Longoria has confirmed that she has “no bad blood” with any of her former Desperate Housewives co-stars.

In an interview with DailyMail, the 49-year-old actor dismissed the rumors of her feud with series stars, revealing she is still in touch with them.

“I talk to Felicity all the time,” she said. “I talk to Marcia a lot, but the one probably I talk to most is Ricardo (Chavira), my husband. And Jesse (Metcalfe.)”

In the past, Eva has claimed she was “bullied” on the set of the comedy-drama series without mentioning the name of any co-actor.

For those unversed, the actress played the role of Gabrielle Solis for the entire eight seasons run on ABC.

Last year, Eva also addressed the speculation regarding the feud between the series stars in an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast.

“I remember, even back then it was a narrative about women, because there were all these shows about men on the air, and nobody was like "They’re fighting!"" said the Flamin’ Hot actress. 

