Princess Eugenie’s loyalty shift leaves ‘lone’ Prince Harry disappointed

Princess Eugenie has shifted her loyalties from the rebellious royal Prince Harry to his brother Prince William, who is next in line to the British throne.



According to a recent report by GB News, the Duke of Sussex was left disappointed after he saw his ‘favourite’ cousin Eugenie joking with his elder brother.

After Harry stepped down as senior working royal and exited the royal family, Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice are the only two royals who remained close to him.

But now it seems like Harry has lost his ‘royal ally’ in Eugenie after she was captured smiling and cracking jokes with William at Royal Ascot.

Sharing more details about the event and William and Eugenie’s bond, a source told The Mirror, William in particular was in high spirits at the event - one funny incident with Princess Eugenie prompted comparisons with his cheeky youngest son, Prince Louis.”

"At one time, it was thought that Eugenie had 'sided' with Harry and Meghan following their fallout from the family - but she and William looked closer than ever and they laughed and hugged," they added.