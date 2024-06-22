 
Jonathan Groff reveals what he did with his Tony award after big win

Jonathan Groff scored his first ever Tony for Merrily We Roll Along'

June 22, 2024

Jonathan Groff didn’t hold on to his Tony Award after his big win on Sunday.

Groff revealed that he let people take his gong and take pictures with it in the hours following his first ever win for his lead role in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along.

In an interview with The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal filmed a few hours after his win, he said, "My favorite thing tonight has been to give it to people to take pictures with... happily. "That's actually the joy of it!"

He also told Broadway.com Editor in Chief Paul Wontorek that the Tony was rooms away from him at one point during the afterparty.

"Right now, the Tony is on a table a couple of rooms away from here," he said. "I think it's safe!"

"That still hasn't sunk in," he admitted about the phrase "Tony winner Jonathan Groff".

He added: "I think that's why I'm giving my Tony to people to take pictures with, because I'm like, 'What?' "

Groff has previously been nominated for a Tony for his performances in 2007's Spring Awakening and 2015's Hamilton.

