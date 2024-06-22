 
Matthew Lewis teases return to 'Harry Potter' series

Matthew Lewis starred in J.K. Rowling’s fantasy series as Neville Longbottom

June 22, 2024

Matthew Lewis, who played the young wizard Neville Longbottom in the blockbuster movie series, talked about his return to Harry Potter reboot.

As fans will know, during an event in April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery announced the development of a TV series based on all seven books by J.K. Rowling.

In a new chat with People Magazine, Matthew was asked about his return to the wizarding world in this premise. 

In reply, the acting sensation opened up and said, “The reason I got into this job in the first place was because I have a very short attention span.”

Therefore, he established that there were decreased chances of his return to the TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books.

He went on to add, “I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I’ve had many, many hobbies and passions over the years. Not a single one do I still do.”

“I fall madly in love with things and then almost immediately forget about them,” he also explained.

Nonetheless, Matthew admitted, “It’s not something I’m looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at,” noting that he would “be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult”.

“A whole different vibe. That could be interesting,” he remarked and concluded, “I would certainly look at that and consider it.”

