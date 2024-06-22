 
Jack Gyllenhaal's 'new obsession to blow off steam becomes a joke': Source

Jack Gyllenhaal has reportedly undergone a major change in priorities

June 22, 2024

Jack Gyllenhaal has seemingly developed a defense mechanism to battle stress.

As fans will know, the Love and Other Drugs star is popular for his fashion choices in the industry. However, this seemingly harmless hobby of Jack has turned into a new “obsession.”

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, “Jake's fashion addiction is purely for himself, not his fans and not his public image. “

“He gets off on wearing the coolest, newest stuff – especially if he gets it for free! It's a little sad, but this is how Jake blows off steam these days,” they even claimed.

Speaking of the 43-year-old actor, the source continued, "On the doorstep of middle age, the funny thing you notice about Jake is how materialistic he has become about his fashion choices and options.”

The source added that his new proclivity towards fashion “has a little bit of a joke among the people who have known him since he was in his twenties,” when he would just go out with them “in his sweatpants.”

They explained that “he's putting way too much thought and effort into” his looks and revealed that “his favorite pastime is looking at himself in the mirror in a cutting-edge new outfit,”

“He has the right to have a hobby but he's gone way too deep into it!” the insider expressed in conclusion. 

