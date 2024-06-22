Ralph Macchio shares ‘Cobra Kai' and ‘Karate Kid' update on 40th anniversary of franchise

Ralph Macchio has had a longstanding lead role in 'The Karate Kid' franchise

40 years ago Ralph Macchio became The Karate Kid who stands up to bullies at school after becoming the pupil of Mr. Miyagi.

Celebrating the special day, Ralph took to X, writing, “On this day, June 22, 1984, the world met Daniel LaRusso. Happy 40th Anniversary to The Karate Kid.”

He then went on to tease the next season of Cobra Kai and the upcoming Karate Kid movie. He wrote: “Looking ahead to one of the most exciting years yet!”

Ralph starred in three Karate Kid movies: The Karate Kid (1984), The Karate Kid Part II (1986) and The Karate Kid part III (1989). In each of the movies, he took on bullies with the help of his sensei Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita).

He reprised his role in Netflix’s Cobra Kai, with his bully from the original movie, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) also reprising his role. The story revolves around the duo’s kids Miguele Diaz and Samantha LaRusso.

Aside from Cobra Kai, Ralph will also reprise his role as sensei in the upcoming Karate Kid movie with Jackie Chan in his role from the 2010 revival of the original. The film will feature a kid from China who’ll get help from both the great senseis.