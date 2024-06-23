 
Travis Kelce family in awe of Taylor Swift amid 'Eras Tour'

Travis Kelce's family attending Taylor Swift's London show seems to give an insight into how they approach their relationship

June 23, 2024

At Taylor Swift's London gig of Eras Tour, the family of Travis Kelce, including his brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie, was there to enjoy her concert.

In the show of support for the Grammy winner, the presence of the NFL's tight-end family at the show was a key nod to the complete acceptance of Carolina's hitmaker relationship with the football star, according to The Mirror.

Jason previously opened up about the impact the 34-year-old brought in for the game.

"It's been fun for me, I have three little girls, so in some ways, the show and everything that's transpired over the past year, has given reasons for girls to get involved in a sport where previously there wasn't that much interest," he said on Sports Beach 2024 in Cannes.

"So all of a sudden, dads are hanging out with daughters and there's worlds colliding, and our show gets to be another place where worlds collide, and it's awesome."

