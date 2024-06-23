 
Princess Diana's sister in law breaks silence on Charles Spencer divorce

Princess Diana's brother Charles confirmed his divorce with Karen Gordon earlier this month

June 23, 2024

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer’s wife Karen Gordon has finally broken her silence on their divorce.

Earlier this month, the 9th Earl Spencer confirmed the sad news to Daily Mail and said in a statement, “It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”

The divorce confirmation came after Charles and Karen announced their split in April to the Althorp estate staff, the same place where Diana died in a car crash in August 1997

Now, taking to her social media, Karen Spencer broke her silence over the end of their 13-year marriage.

Karen, who’s a social entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Whole Child International, penned on her Instagram, “Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support.”

“Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me. I’m just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon. Thought I’d share a few pics from last night's summer solstice gathering,” she added.

Charles and Karen first went on a blind date at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2010, and later got married in June 2011 at the Althorp estate.

