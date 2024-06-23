 
Geo News

King Charles is starting to pressure Prince Harry after years of no punishment

King Charles has finally taken matters into his own hand and has finally begun putting some massive pressure on Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

King Charles is starting to pressure Prince Harry after years of no punishment

King Charles is reportedly starting to push massive pressure onto Prince Harry, given that he and Prince William still have an ongoing rift.

Insight into all of this has come amid reports that Prince William does not believe this to be the best course of action, however, King Charles feels a move without Meghan Markle could be the perfect option.

Royal commentator and expert Tom Quinn weighed in on all of this.

He dished on everything while speaking to The Mirror. And during that time said, “King Charles has been putting pressure on Harry to do just this as he is angry that his only relationship with his grandchildren so far is via video calls, which Charles hates.”

The expert also referenced how Meghan Markle wouldn’t even need to be included given that “William and Kate's children would spend the weekend at Highgrove and Harry's children could then easily pop over from their house nearby.”

All in all, “This would neatly get round the problem of Meghan—she just wouldn't need to be there and the children could be whisked back to the States after a week or two.”

Thomas Markle hopes for reconciliation with daughter Meghan, wants to see Archie, Lilibet
Thomas Markle hopes for reconciliation with daughter Meghan, wants to see Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle 'pseudo' A-lister pals think of her as 'falling star': Here's Why
Meghan Markle 'pseudo' A-lister pals think of her as 'falling star': Here's Why
Meghan Markle's move leads to ‘biggest plummet' in popularity for Sussexes
Meghan Markle's move leads to ‘biggest plummet' in popularity for Sussexes
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince William's selfie with Taylor Swift
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince William's selfie with Taylor Swift
Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage ‘stronger than ever' amid cancer battle
Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage ‘stronger than ever' amid cancer battle
King Charles willing to travel to US for Lilibet, Archie
King Charles willing to travel to US for Lilibet, Archie
Kate Middleton's cancer causing a horrible life impact on children
Kate Middleton's cancer causing a horrible life impact on children
Prince Harry's nostalgia is at an all-time high amid attempts to make a new home
Prince Harry's nostalgia is at an all-time high amid attempts to make a new home
Taylor Swift ‘gigantic boyfriend' Travis Kelce impresses Hugh Grant
Taylor Swift ‘gigantic boyfriend' Travis Kelce impresses Hugh Grant
Meghan Markle planning to return back to the royal fold as its savior
Meghan Markle planning to return back to the royal fold as its savior
Prince William wins new title for Prince George, Princess Charlotte as Kate Middleton battles cancer video
Prince William wins new title for Prince George, Princess Charlotte as Kate Middleton battles cancer
King Charles to leave Prince Harry 'on his own' if Camilla problem is not fixed
King Charles to leave Prince Harry 'on his own' if Camilla problem is not fixed