King Charles is starting to pressure Prince Harry after years of no punishment

King Charles is reportedly starting to push massive pressure onto Prince Harry, given that he and Prince William still have an ongoing rift.

Insight into all of this has come amid reports that Prince William does not believe this to be the best course of action, however, King Charles feels a move without Meghan Markle could be the perfect option.

Royal commentator and expert Tom Quinn weighed in on all of this.

He dished on everything while speaking to The Mirror. And during that time said, “King Charles has been putting pressure on Harry to do just this as he is angry that his only relationship with his grandchildren so far is via video calls, which Charles hates.”

The expert also referenced how Meghan Markle wouldn’t even need to be included given that “William and Kate's children would spend the weekend at Highgrove and Harry's children could then easily pop over from their house nearby.”

All in all, “This would neatly get round the problem of Meghan—she just wouldn't need to be there and the children could be whisked back to the States after a week or two.”