Kate Middleton has massive fears surrounding Prince George's childhood

Kate Middleton has massive fears surrounding Prince George'd childhood

Kate Middleton’s cancer appears to have completely changed all the dynamics in her home life, especially with the summer.

According to insiders, this is because she wants to make the summer ‘all about her’ kids.

Insiders close to Closer magazine have revealed, “The summer is when Kate just wants the kids to be kids and get to be a little freer. And this summer, more than ever, is going to be all about the kids.”

“Every summer Kate tries to make sure that the kids are outside as much as possible,” and while “there are guidelines, of course, but Kate thinks giving them a say will make it more memorable,” the insider also noted before signing off.

For those unversed, Kate was diagnosed with cancer back in early 2024, and since then she has only showed up for one official engagement, i.e the Trooping of the Colour.

Prior to this, she had made her cancer announcement via video, and requested privacy while she navigated that period of her life.