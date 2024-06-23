 
Geo News

Kate Middleton has massive fears surrounding Prince George's childhood

Kate Middleton is reportedly working hard to make sure that Prince George is feeling ‘freer’ in the summer, given that she has cancer

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Kate Middleton has massive fears surrounding Prince George'd childhood

Kate Middleton’s cancer appears to have completely changed all the dynamics in her home life, especially with the summer.

According to insiders, this is because she wants to make the summer ‘all about her’ kids.

Insiders close to Closer magazine have revealed, “The summer is when Kate just wants the kids to be kids and get to be a little freer. And this summer, more than ever, is going to be all about the kids.”

“Every summer Kate tries to make sure that the kids are outside as much as possible,” and while “there are guidelines, of course, but Kate thinks giving them a say will make it more memorable,” the insider also noted before signing off.

For those unversed, Kate was diagnosed with cancer back in early 2024, and since then she has only showed up for one official engagement, i.e the Trooping of the Colour.

Prior to this, she had made her cancer announcement via video, and requested privacy while she navigated that period of her life.

Prince William issues first statement after viral dance video video
Prince William issues first statement after viral dance video
Shania Twain's ‘desperate' attempts to grab ‘attention' get mocked
Shania Twain's ‘desperate' attempts to grab ‘attention' get mocked
Thomas Markle hopes for reconciliation with daughter Meghan, wants to see Archie, Lilibet
Thomas Markle hopes for reconciliation with daughter Meghan, wants to see Archie, Lilibet
King Charles is starting to pressure Prince Harry after years of no punishment
King Charles is starting to pressure Prince Harry after years of no punishment
Meghan Markle 'pseudo' A-lister pals think of her as 'falling star': Here's Why
Meghan Markle 'pseudo' A-lister pals think of her as 'falling star': Here's Why
Meghan Markle's move leads to ‘biggest plummet' in popularity for Sussexes
Meghan Markle's move leads to ‘biggest plummet' in popularity for Sussexes
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince William's selfie with Taylor Swift
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince William's selfie with Taylor Swift
Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage ‘stronger than ever' amid cancer battle
Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage ‘stronger than ever' amid cancer battle
King Charles willing to travel to US for Lilibet, Archie
King Charles willing to travel to US for Lilibet, Archie
Kate Middleton's cancer causing a horrible life impact on children
Kate Middleton's cancer causing a horrible life impact on children
Prince Harry's nostalgia is at an all-time high amid attempts to make a new home
Prince Harry's nostalgia is at an all-time high amid attempts to make a new home
Taylor Swift ‘gigantic boyfriend' Travis Kelce impresses Hugh Grant
Taylor Swift ‘gigantic boyfriend' Travis Kelce impresses Hugh Grant