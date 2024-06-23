 
Geo News

Meghan Markle 'pseudo' A-lister pals think of her as 'falling star': Here's Why

Meghan Markle is getting left behind by her Hollywood A-lister friends

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Meghan Markle is losing all her A-lister celebrity friends one after the other, it is noted.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has rubbed shoulders with Hollywood stars in the past few years, has now lost her circle due to unpopularity.

Hilary Fordwich, a journalist, reveals: "Look at Gynweth Paltrow distancing herself from Meghan and Harry, she is the latest A-lister to come out in support of Kate.

This comes as Paltrow sent best wishes to Kate Middleton over her Trooping the Colour appearance. "So happy to see you looking so happy and well," she added.

The journalist added: "I don't think Harry and Meghan realise that you need a USP, you need to be unique. Harry has nothing, the only thing that made him and Meghan unique was their links to the Royal Family.

"Everyone is out for themselves. People don't want to be with a falling star, and I don't think Harry and Meghan realise how transient these 'friendships' are.

"They are pseudo-friends. They only go with people they think are rising stars."

