Prince William wins new title for Prince George, Princess Charlotte as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Prince William has achieved new title for his two elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as Kate Middleton is fighting cancer.



The Prince of Wales is a longtime 'Swiftie' and the future king has even shared the stage with Taylor Swift in 2013.

He had joined Taylor and Bon Jovi for a performance of “Livin’ On A Prayer” at the Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace.

Now, Prince William has attended Taylor Swift concert in London alongwith Prince George and Princess Charlotte.



Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined thousands of fans at Wembley Stadium during the first night of the Eras Tour stop in London.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, Prince William shared a selfie with Swift and his children, saying “Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!”

Royal expert Chris Ship also took to X and reshared the same photo with caption: “So this is how the Prince of Wales spent his 42nd birthday."

“William took his little #swifties Prince George and Princess Charlotte to see Taylor Swift in London,” the royal expert suggested title for the young royals, adding “the Princess of Wales stayed at home with Prince Louis”.