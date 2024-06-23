 
King Charles willing to travel to US for Lilibet, Archie

King Charles is ‘desperate’ to see Archie and Lilibet as he battles cancer

June 23, 2024

King Charles is expected to visit US to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet amid his rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This has been claimed by royal expert Tom Quinn while speaking to the Mirror.

Quinn claims, “Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren.”

Tom Quinn went on to claim, “It’s certainly possible that he would make a discreet private visit to Harry and the children in California.”

King Charles is ‘desperate’ to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be, he added.

The royal expert, however, said, “But there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility.”

