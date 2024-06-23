 
Shania Twain's ‘desperate' attempts to grab ‘attention' get mocked

Shania Twain is trying to hard to compete with young artists, per an insider

June 23, 2024

Shania Twain is having a hard time competing with younger singers and getting slammed for trying to act hip and sexy.

Per Radar Online, some fans weren’t happy with the new clip of her tune White Claw featuring Yung Gravy, 28.

An insider told the publication: "What she's doing is not about talent. It's about shock value and getting attention. But the belief is she's just coming across as desperate."

The mole also claimed that the Man! I Feel Like a Woman hitmaker is attempting to give a sultry vibe to her Las Vegas residency by "dancing around in high heels and platinum and pink wigs."

"She's trying to prove she can be sexy. But her pals are trying to tell her that she doesn't need to try so hard," they added.

"She's feeling pressured to measure up to younger performers like Ariana Grande. But she's coming across as tired and tacky," they remarked.

The publication also claims that the country legend is feeling drained due to her residency. This comes after she recently mistook a drumstick for her mic, and then laughed it off. 

