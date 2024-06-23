 
Prince William issues first statement after viral dance video

Prince William also shared a selfie with Taylor Swift

June 23, 2024

Prince William has issued his first major statement following his viral dance video from Taylor Swift’s concert.

The future king flaunted his killer dance moves at Taylor Swift concert and a video had gone viral on social media.

The Prince of Wales attended the show with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Wembley Stadium.

Later, Prince William also shared a selfie with Swift.

Now, the Prince has released his major statement as he celebrates World Female Ranger Week.

Commenting on the United for Wildlife tweet, Prince William tweeted, “Rangers are on the frontline in the fight against the illegal wild life trade, but less than 11% of global wildlife rangers are female.

“#WorldFemaleRangerWeek celebrates the work they’re doing all over the world.”

United for Wildlife was created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2014 to protect endangered species from the illegal wildlife trade.

Its mission is to foster cross-sector collaboration to make it impossible for traffickers to transport, finance, or profit from illegal wildlife products.

