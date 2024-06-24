Cara Delevingne opens up about unexpected struggles of sobriety

Cara Delevingne went through unpredicted ‘pain’ from going sober.



The 31-year-old model stopped drinking in 2022 and initially believed that she would feel better in the mornings after she went out and avoided alcohol.

But it resulted in totally opposite, she felt ‘terrible’ headaches the following day as she was only drinking sugar-packed soft drinks.

She revealed to The Sun, “Nearly two years ago when I got sober, I thought, ‘I probably won't go out as much, my life's probably going to change’.”

“And to be honest I went out way more than before – which is great, apart from when you go out, you drink a hell of a lot of sugar,” Cara added.

To her surprise, after sober nightouts, Cara shared that she would “wake up in the morning with a terrible headache.”

The Paper Towns star further said, “I'm sober to be healthy and to be happy. Instead, I feel left with pain.”

Hence Cara came up with the idea of alcohol-free wine, “beautiful tasting, great quality but low sugar and low calories,” which will not cause her headaches.

“I just like having something in my hand. For me, it was never about the alcohol,” Cara said.

And she recently launched non-alcoholic wine, Cara concluded, “It's not about being sober, it's about being yourself. When I want to go out to have fun, I want to celebrate.”