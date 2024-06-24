Shania Twain discusses overcoming childhood trauma to embrace her true identity

Shaina Twain opened up about her feelings of escaping the reality of being a woman to embracing her true identity.



In a recent interview with The Times, the 58-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter. talked about her traumatic childhood which made her write her hit song Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

During the conversation, Twain revealed that her stepfather sexually abused her and also physically tortured her mother as well.

She told the outlet that she used to hate being a woman, "That song was me saying I have waited too long to feel good about being a woman,” she said of her hit song.

Twain went on to say. “For many years I shied away from it or wished I wasn’t a woman. I was a shy, insecure female — not person.”

She further added, "My brain said, 'I don’t really care what I am,' but my body got in the way — the female got in the way. I’ve got curves so I had to set boundaries and guards very young. I did everything not to bring attention to them."

However, her perspective changed one day and she embraced her imperfections, "But then I became tired of acting like I’m not a female with curves, so I wrote 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'”

“I guess I was a late bloomer in getting comfortable in my own skin, but after a while, you just have to stop picking away at the things you can’t change," the Don’t Be Stupid singer said.

For those unversed, Twain released her hit song Man! I Feel Like a Woman in 1997.