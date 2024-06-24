 
Shania Twain discusses overcoming childhood trauma to embrace her true identity

The singer-songwriter talked about her traumatic childhood and its consequences

June 24, 2024

Shania Twain discusses overcoming childhood trauma to embrace her true identity

Shaina Twain opened up about her feelings of escaping the reality of being a woman to embracing her true identity.

In a recent interview with The Times, the 58-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter. talked about her traumatic childhood which made her write her hit song Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

During the conversation, Twain revealed that her stepfather sexually abused her and also physically tortured her mother as well.

She told the outlet that she used to hate being a woman, "That song was me saying I have waited too long to feel good about being a woman,” she said of her hit song.

Twain went on to say. “For many years I shied away from it or wished I wasn’t a woman. I was a shy, insecure female — not person.”

She further added, "My brain said, 'I don’t really care what I am,' but my body got in the way — the female got in the way. I’ve got curves so I had to set boundaries and guards very young. I did everything not to bring attention to them."

However, her perspective changed one day and she embraced her imperfections, "But then I became tired of acting like I’m not a female with curves, so I wrote 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'”

“I guess I was a late bloomer in getting comfortable in my own skin, but after a while, you just have to stop picking away at the things you can’t change," the Don’t Be Stupid singer said.

For those unversed, Twain released her hit song Man! I Feel Like a Woman in 1997.

