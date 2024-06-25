Princess Anne sparks fresh frenzy in U.K.

A frenzy was kicked off as Princess Anne suffered a concussion and minor injuries at her Gloucestershire estate, leading the U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to wish for a speedy recovery.



"Everyone in the country is immensely fond of Her Royal Highness," he penned. "We're all sending her our best wishes for a swift recovery."

In a statement, Buckingham Palace shared the news of the incident, stating that the 73-year-old had a minor wound while walking at Gatbombe Park.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."

Though the statement did not reveal the injury cause but multiple reports are suggesting it may be from a impact from a horse's head or legs.

It further added her brother, King Charles, has been "kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery."