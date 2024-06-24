Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest receives major tip from bartender

Justin Timberlake’s statement about his drinking was recently backed by a credible person.

Justin, who was arrested on DWI-related charges in the Hamptons and was taken into custody on June 17, had told the police at the traffic stop that he only “had one martini and followed his friends home.”

However, court documents claimed that the singer’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”

Backing Justin’s claim, a bartender at New York’s American Hotel has confirmed that he did in fact “had one drink.”

Another anonymous staffer at the venue told PEOPLE that, “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here.”

Continuing his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Justin took the stage on Saturday and expressed his gratitude to the fans who still showed up.

"This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other. And that's that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, 'I grew up with you, man.'"