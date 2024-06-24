Meghan Markle dragged for not seeing Thomas Markle: ‘Frightfully sad story’

Meghan Markle has been receiving scathing criticism ever since her father Thomas Markle expressed hope of seeing her and her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, during a latest interview.



The Duchess of Sussex was branded ‘hypocrite’ over her claims that she cares for other people while not wanting to see her own father.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, Thomas said he would be happy if he is just given a photograph of his grandkids, revealing he has not seen them in person.

"I've never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, will not be in touch," Thomas said. "I'd love to meet my grandchildren, but I'd be happy with a photograph at this stage."

Sharing her two cents on the interview, US royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told GB News that it was "very sad state of affairs" that the Duchess is in with her father.

"It is a frightfully sad story,” the royal expert said. “He also added that he never thought that he'd have something in common with the King.”

"And of course, the King doesn't know his grandchildren either. And I think that's a very sad state of affairs,” she added.

"The hypocrisy of Meghan Markle claiming to care about people and all the tours they go on where they have empathy for people. In 2016, she posted on Instagram that her daddy was the greatest in the world.

"The other thing is that she claimed that she had made everything herself, and she came from a very poor family.

“Actually. She had a very privileged childhood, being sent to private schools in California and of course, her father, he was the one who set her off on her career in Hollywood. It wasn't all done by herself.”