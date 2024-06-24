 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffer major blow after Thomas Markle interview

Thomas Markle further damages Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation with new interview

June 24, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reputation received another blow after the Duchess’ father, Thomas Markle, sat for an explosive interview.

Speaking with Daily Mail, he expressed his wish to see his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom he has never seen in person.

Criticising Meghan over her decision to cut ties with her dad, Mark Dolan discussed how the interview affected the Sussex’s reputation with royal commentator Hilary Fordwich on GB News.

He said Thomas’ bombshell interview will "not be good for the brand" of Harry and Meghan, as they are "all about their PR.”

"Poor old Thomas Markle, as he approaches his 80th birthday, he is a serious thorn in the side and frankly, an ongoing embarrassment to the couple,” he added.

Responding to his comments, Fordwich said, "Yes, and I think one of the things that's immensely sad is that Meghan Markle wasn't happy to be number two to Princess Catherine, and now she ends up being really nothing, because dog biscuits and jam really don't rank from being a relation to the Royal Family.”

"The greatest sadness is that I think Prince Harry squandered the love and actually the empathy of a nation. And at this time, her father is experiencing the same thing as the King,” she added.

